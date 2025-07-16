FYRE fest sells for $245k on eBay

After years of trouble, FYRE fest has been sold… on eBay… for a paltry $245,000. Owner Billy McFarland, who went to jail for a number of years for crimes related to the initial FYRE fest, put the IP, trademarks, social media, and other non-tangible business assets up for sale on eBay last week. The sale closed at $245,000, which is considered to be a very low amount. McFarland did not disclose the buyer, but did state on social media "FYRE Festival is just one chapter of my story, and I'm excited to move onto my next one."

McFarland still owes about $26 million in restitution to victims of his FYRE fest scams and related scams.

Meanwhile, the Fyre festival hotel pop up in Utila, Bay Islands, still seems to be moving forward. We might keep you updated.