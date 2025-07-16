Mayan Theatre in L.A. closing after 98 years

Sadly, the historic Mayan Theatre in L.A. is closing after about 98 years of operation. Over the years, the venue has hosted concerts, dance parties, movies, plays, and just about everything else. The current owners, who have run concerts out of the venue for 35 years, did not state a reason or future plans for the theatre. Previously, the city of L.A. designated the theater a Los Angeles Historic Cultural Monument. The designation doesn’t protect it from demolition, but it does require the city to consider preservation of the historic site before it is destroyed.