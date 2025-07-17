Quebec-based music festival FME has announced its lineup for this year. The OBGMs, Klo Pelgag, Bad Waitress, Bells Larsen, Les Trois Accords, Jay Scott, Ariane Roy, Bibi Club, TEKE::TEKE, Population II, Solids, We Are Wolves, Yoo Doo Right, and Puffer are among the bands playing the festival. FME will take place August 28-31 in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. See the poster below.
