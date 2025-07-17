Spiritual Cramp to release new album, share “At My Funeral” video

by Em Moore
Spiritual Cramp have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called RUDE and will be out on October 24 via Blue Grape Music. The band has also released a video for their new song “At My Funeral” which was directed by Sean Stout. Spiritual Cramp released their self-titled album, Spiritual Cramp, in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.
RUDE Tracklist
I’m An Anarchist
Go Back Home
At My Funeral
Automatic
You’ve Got My Number ft. Sharon Van Etten
I Hate The Way I Look
Interlude
Violence in the Super Market
True Love (Is Hard To Find)
Crazy
Young Offenders
New Religion
People Don’t Change