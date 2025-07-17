Spiritual Cramp to release new album, share “At My Funeral” video

Spiritual Cramp
by

Spiritual Cramp have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called RUDE and will be out on October 24 via Blue Grape Music. The band has also released a video for their new song “At My Funeral” which was directed by Sean Stout. Spiritual Cramp released their self-titled album, Spiritual Cramp, in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.

RUDE Tracklist

I’m An Anarchist

Go Back Home

At My Funeral

Automatic

You’ve Got My Number ft. Sharon Van Etten

I Hate The Way I Look

Interlude

Violence in the Super Market

True Love (Is Hard To Find)

Crazy

Young Offenders

New Religion

People Don’t Change