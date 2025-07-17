Latter have announced North American tour dates for this summer and fall. Nude will be joining them on select dates. The tour begins on August 18 in Davenport, Iowa and wraps up on September 20 in Nashville, Tennessee. Latter will be releasing their EP What Lives Inside of Me on July 25 and released their album My Body Is My Sickness in 2024. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Aug 18
|Raccoon Motel
|Davenport, IA
|w/Thisworldisnotkind, Everlasting Light
|Aug 19
|Howdy
|Kansas City, MO
|w/Nerver, Nightosphere, Granule
|Aug 20
|The Furnace
|Witchita, KS
|w/Gaslight, Barnshed
|Aug 23
|Hi-Dive (Ghost Canyon Fest)
|Denver, CO
|0
|Sep 09
|Reware Vintage
|Detroit, MI
|w/Nude, Abuse Repression, 40Ft To Go
|Sep 10
|Houndstooth
|Toronto, ON
|w/Nude, Dear Evangeline
|Sep 12
|Bar Freda
|Ridgewood, NY
|w/Nude, Adult HUman Females, Ameokama
|Sep 13
|O’Brien’s
|Boston, MA
|w/Nude, Crippling Alcoholism, Sexless Marriage
|Sep 14
|AS220
|Providence, RI
|w/Nude
|Sep 15
|Walmart Beach
|Philadelphia, PA
|w/Nude, Rid of Me, My Wife's An Angel
|Sep 17
|Rhizome
|Washington, DC
|w/Nude, Life (Baltimore), xMiseryisabutterflyx
|Sep 18
|The Milestone
|Charlotte, NC
|w/Nude, Patois Counselors, Flora In Silence
|Sep 19
|Masquerade
|Atlanta, GA
|w/Nude, Tunnels, Split Silk (solo), Hoofprints in the Garden
|Sep 20
|DRKMTTR
|Nashville, TN
|w/Nude, Soot, Family Dog