Latter announce tour dates (US and Ontario)

Latter
by Tours

Latter have announced North American tour dates for this summer and fall. Nude will be joining them on select dates. The tour begins on August 18 in Davenport, Iowa and wraps up on September 20 in Nashville, Tennessee. Latter will be releasing their EP What Lives Inside of Me on July 25 and released their album My Body Is My Sickness in 2024. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Aug 18Raccoon MotelDavenport, IAw/Thisworldisnotkind, Everlasting Light
Aug 19HowdyKansas City, MOw/Nerver, Nightosphere, Granule
Aug 20The FurnaceWitchita, KSw/Gaslight, Barnshed
Aug 23Hi-Dive (Ghost Canyon Fest)Denver, CO0
Sep 09Reware VintageDetroit, MIw/Nude, Abuse Repression, 40Ft To Go
Sep 10HoundstoothToronto, ONw/Nude, Dear Evangeline
Sep 12Bar FredaRidgewood, NYw/Nude, Adult HUman Females, Ameokama
Sep 13O’Brien’sBoston, MAw/Nude, Crippling Alcoholism, Sexless Marriage
Sep 14AS220Providence, RIw/Nude
Sep 15Walmart BeachPhiladelphia, PAw/Nude, Rid of Me, My Wife's An Angel
Sep 17RhizomeWashington, DCw/Nude, Life (Baltimore), xMiseryisabutterflyx
Sep 18The MilestoneCharlotte, NCw/Nude, Patois Counselors, Flora In Silence
Sep 19MasqueradeAtlanta, GAw/Nude, Tunnels, Split Silk (solo), Hoofprints in the Garden
Sep 20DRKMTTRNashville, TNw/Nude, Soot, Family Dog