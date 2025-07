Tours 2 hours ago by Em Moore

Latter have announced North American tour dates for this summer and fall. Nude will be joining them on select dates. The tour begins on August 18 in Davenport, Iowa and wraps up on September 20 in Nashville, Tennessee. Latter will be releasing their EP What Lives Inside of Me on July 25 and released their album My Body Is My Sickness in 2024. Check out the dates below.