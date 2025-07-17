Sumo Cyco announce new album, share “Shivers” video

Hamilton and Toronto-based Sumo Cyco have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called NEON VOID and will be out on October 24. The album features 12 songs, including their previously released single “Villains”. The band has also released a video for their new song “Shivers” which was directed and produced by lead singer Skye Sweetnam. Sumo Cyco released their album Initiation in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.