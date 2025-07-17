The Pogues have announced opening bands for their upcoming North American tour. Ted Leo will be joining them in Philadelphia, Cardinals will be joining them in Toronto, Soft Play will be joining them on their first show in New York, and Jesse Malin will be joining them at their second show in New York.

On this tour the touring party is made up of Jem Finer, Spider Stacy, James Fearnley, Holly Mullieneaux, Darragh Lynch, Jordan O’Leary, Fiachra Meek, Jim Sclavunos, Iona Zajac, John Francis Flynn, Lisa O’Neill, Nadine Shah, James Walbourne, Pete Fraser, Daniel Hayes, and Ian Williamson.

The tour will see them celebrating the 40th anniversary of Rum, Sodomy, and The Lash and they’ll be touring the UK in May. Check out the updated dates below.