Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore

The Iron Roses have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Agitpop and features three new songs - “Class War Cheer Squad” (which was released along with the EP announcement), “Fight Back”, and “Burn”. The EP will be out on September 11. The Iron Roses released their self-titled debut album in 2023. Check out the song below.