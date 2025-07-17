Pacing: “Never Go Down”

Pacing, the anti-folk project of Katie McTigue, has released a lyric video for her new song “Never Go Down”. The song is a reworked version of “You Can Never Go Down the Drain” by Mr. Rogers and is off her upcoming album Pl*net F*tness which will be out on July 25 via Asian Man Records. Pacing will be touring the US supporting AJJ in August and released Real poetry is always about plants and birds and trees and the animals and milk and honey breaking in the pink but real life is behind a screen in 2023. Check out the lyric video below.