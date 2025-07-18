Vancouver-based punks PISS have announced tour dates for this fall. They will be touring the US, Canada, the UK, and Europe. They will be supporting Omni on select dates. The tour kicks off on September 13 in Seattle, Washington and wraps up on October 24 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. PISS released their debut recording three demos in 2024. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 13
|Barboza - supporting Omni
|Seattle, WA
|Sep 15
|Polaris Hall - supporting Omni
|Portland, OR
|Sep 17
|Kilowatt - supporting Omni
|San Francisco, CA
|Sep 18
|Zebulon - supporting Omni
|Los Angeles, CA
|Sep 25-26
|Pop Montreal
|Montreal, QC
|Sep 29
|Ortlieb’s Lounge
|Philadelphia, PA
|Sep 30
|Trans-Pecos
|New York, NY
|Oct 03
|Project Nowhere
|Toronto, ON
|Oct 08
|Strongrooms
|London, UK
|Oct 09
|The Windmill
|London, UK
|Oct 11
|Twisterella
|Middlesbrough, UK
|Oct 14
|Exchange Basement
|Bristol, UK
|Oct 17
|Wild Paths
|Norwich, UK
|Oct 18
|Future Days
|Birmingham, UK
|Oct 22
|Big Next
|Ghent, BE
|Oct 23-24
|Left of the Dial
|Rotterdam, NL