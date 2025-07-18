PISS announce fall tour (US, Canada, UK, EU)

Vancouver-based punks PISS have announced tour dates for this fall. They will be touring the US, Canada, the UK, and Europe. They will be supporting Omni on select dates. The tour kicks off on September 13 in Seattle, Washington and wraps up on October 24 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. PISS released their debut recording three demos in 2024. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 13Barboza - supporting OmniSeattle, WA
Sep 15Polaris Hall - supporting OmniPortland, OR
Sep 17Kilowatt - supporting OmniSan Francisco, CA
Sep 18Zebulon - supporting OmniLos Angeles, CA
Sep 25-26Pop MontrealMontreal, QC
Sep 29Ortlieb’s LoungePhiladelphia, PA
Sep 30Trans-PecosNew York, NY
Oct 03Project NowhereToronto, ON
Oct 08StrongroomsLondon, UK
Oct 09The WindmillLondon, UK
Oct 11TwisterellaMiddlesbrough, UK
Oct 14Exchange BasementBristol, UK
Oct 17Wild PathsNorwich, UK
Oct 18Future DaysBirmingham, UK
Oct 22Big NextGhent, BE
Oct 23-24Left of the DialRotterdam, NL