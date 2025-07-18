Friendship Commanders to release new album, share two new videos

Nashville-based melodic heavy duo Friendship Commanders have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called BEAR and will be out on October 10 via Magnetic Eye Records. The band has also released videos for their lead singles “MELT” and “Keeping Score” which were both directed and edited by drummer and bassist Jerry Roe. Friendship Commanders released Bill (The Steve Albini Mixes) in 2024 and released Mass in 2023. Check out the videos and tracklist below.