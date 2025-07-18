Destiny Bond and Time X Heist drop off Punk In The Park Denver

Destiny Bond and Time X Heist have dropped off this weekend’s Punk In The Park festival which will take place in Denver, Colorado. Destiny Bond released a statement on Instagram which reads,



”We will no longer be performing at this weekend’s Punk in the Park in Denver. After learning and reflecting on the fact that the owner of the festival donated to Donald Trump’s campaign for president, we’ve decided playing as planned doesn’t align with our values. Apologies to anyone who was planning to see us.”

Time X Heist also took to Instagram saying,



”After careful consideration and conversations with our peers and trusted friends, we have decided to cancel our appearance at Punk In The Park. We cannot in good conscience support organizers that put profit over people. We have decided to step away from this fest to stand in solidarity with our trans siblings, immigrants and others negatively affected by the current administration and politics of the day. While we hoped to use this platform as a way to speak truth to power, we have heard in these conversations that it would be more harmful than beneficial. Also, in solidarity, we will be donating a portion of Mondays door at our D3 show to charity.”

You can see both band’s statements in full below.