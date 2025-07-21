Anthony Green to release 'High and Driving: The Origins of Avalon' book

Anthony Green has announced that he will be releasing a new book. It is called High and Driving: The Origins of Avalon and is an “archival reflection on the creation and touring history” of his debut solo album Avalon which was released in 2008. The book is 84 pages long and features photos shot by fans, drawings, handwritten lyrics, and stories about tracks from the album. It will be out on August 5. Anthony Green released a reworked version of the album, called So Long, Avalon, earlier this year. He is currently touring the US. You can see the announcement post below.