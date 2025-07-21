Off With Their Heads announce US Halloween shows

Off With Their Heads
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Off With Their Heads have announced US tour dates for this fall. . S.M.U.G. will be joining them on all dates. The tour will begin on October 22 in Grand Rapids, Michigan and wrap up in Dixon, Illinois on October 31. Since the tour is Halloween-themed, there will be costume contests as per the tour flyer. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 22Fulton St. PubGrand Rapids, MI
Oct 23Small’sDetroit, MI
Oct 24FoundryCleveland, OH
Oct 25Beat KitchenChicago, IL
Oct 26The LoftWaterloo, IA
Oct 27Memory LanesMinneapolis, MN
Oct 29The PlusEau Claire, WI
Oct 30Mickey’sMadison, WI
Oct 31Val’s PalceDixon, IL