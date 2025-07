, Posted by Tours 13 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Off With Their Heads have announced US tour dates for this fall. . S.M.U.G. will be joining them on all dates. The tour will begin on October 22 in Grand Rapids, Michigan and wrap up in Dixon, Illinois on October 31. Since the tour is Halloween-themed, there will be costume contests as per the tour flyer. Check out the dates below.