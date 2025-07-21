Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Off With Their Heads have announced US tour dates for this fall. . S.M.U.G. will be joining them on all dates. The tour will begin on October 22 in Grand Rapids, Michigan and wrap up in Dixon, Illinois on October 31. Since the tour is Halloween-themed, there will be costume contests as per the tour flyer. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 22
|Fulton St. Pub
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Oct 23
|Small’s
|Detroit, MI
|Oct 24
|Foundry
|Cleveland, OH
|Oct 25
|Beat Kitchen
|Chicago, IL
|Oct 26
|The Loft
|Waterloo, IA
|Oct 27
|Memory Lanes
|Minneapolis, MN
|Oct 29
|The Plus
|Eau Claire, WI
|Oct 30
|Mickey’s
|Madison, WI
|Oct 31
|Val’s Palce
|Dixon, IL