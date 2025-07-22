Death Goals to release new EP, share video for “Tchotchke” (ft. Jenna Pup of HIRS Collective)

Death Goals have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Survival Is An Act of Defiance and will be out on August 29. The band has also released a video for their new song “Tchotchke” which features Jenna Pup of HIRS Collective. The video was directed and edited by Kate Feast. Death Goals will be touring the UK and the Netherlands with HIRS Collective starting next month and released their album A Garden of Dead Flowers in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Survival Is An Act of Defiance Tracklist
Kill With Kindness ft. Harry Nott of Burner
Tchotchke ft. Jenna Pup of HIRS Collective
Even An Empire Can Burn… ft. Ewan Benwell of Cainhurst
Even A Worm Can Turn
Survival Is An Act of Defiance ft. Lotta Ridgely of Victim Unit
|Date
|Venue
|City
|30/08
|Supersonic Festival
|Birmingham
|31/08
|Joiners
|Southampton
|03/09
|V11
|Rotterdam
|04/09
|DBs
|Utrecht
|05/09
|Green Door Store
|Brighton
|06/09
|The Black Heart
|London
|07/09
|The Exchange
|Bristol
|08/09
|Clwb Ifor Bach
|Cardiff
|09/09
|The Star & Garter
|Manchester
|10/09
|The Adelphi Club
|Hull
|11/09
|Lubber Fiend
|Newcastle
|12/09
|Brudenell Social Club
|Leeds
|14/09
|Core Festival
|Glasgow