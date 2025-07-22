Death Goals to release new EP, share video for “Tchotchke” (ft. Jenna Pup of HIRS Collective)

Death Goals have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Survival Is An Act of Defiance and will be out on August 29. The band has also released a video for their new song “Tchotchke” which features Jenna Pup of HIRS Collective. The video was directed and edited by Kate Feast. Death Goals will be touring the UK and the Netherlands with HIRS Collective starting next month and released their album A Garden of Dead Flowers in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.