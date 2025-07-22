Death Goals to release new EP, share video for “Tchotchke” (ft. Jenna Pup of HIRS Collective)

Death Goals have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Survival Is An Act of Defiance and will be out on August 29. The band has also released a video for their new song “Tchotchke” which features Jenna Pup of HIRS Collective. The video was directed and edited by Kate Feast. Death Goals will be touring the UK and the Netherlands with HIRS Collective starting next month and released their album A Garden of Dead Flowers in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Survival Is An Act of Defiance Tracklist

Kill With Kindness ft. Harry Nott of Burner

Tchotchke ft. Jenna Pup of HIRS Collective

Even An Empire Can Burn… ft. Ewan Benwell of Cainhurst

Even A Worm Can Turn

Survival Is An Act of Defiance ft. Lotta Ridgely of Victim Unit

DateVenueCity
30/08Supersonic FestivalBirmingham
31/08JoinersSouthampton
03/09V11Rotterdam
04/09DBsUtrecht
05/09Green Door StoreBrighton
06/09The Black HeartLondon
07/09The ExchangeBristol
08/09Clwb Ifor BachCardiff
09/09The Star & GarterManchester
10/09The Adelphi ClubHull
11/09Lubber FiendNewcastle
12/09Brudenell Social ClubLeeds
14/09Core FestivalGlasgow