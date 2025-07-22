The Damned cancel upcoming Pacific Northwest shows

The Damned have cancelled their upcoming shows in Seattle, Portland, and Vancouver which were set to take place this weekend. The band released a statement on Instagram that reads,



”We are very sorry to have to cancel our Seattle, Portland and Vancouver shows this weekend, due to an unexpected and catastrophic event at a member of The Damned’s home. We apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. Refunds will be available for our two headline shows at your point of purchase.”

You can see the post in full below.