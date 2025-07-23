Thrice to release new album, share “Gnash” lyric video

by Em Moore
Thrice have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Horizons/West and will be out on October 3 via Epitaph Records. The band has also released a lyric video for their new song “Gnash”. The album is a companion to their 2021 album Horizons/East. Thrice will be touring the US and Canada starting in October. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Horizons/West Tracklist
Blackout
Gnash
Albatross
Undertow
Holding On
Dusk
The Dark Glow
Crooked Shadows
Distant Suns
Vesper Light
Unitive/West