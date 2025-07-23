Listen to the new track by Dead Format!

Today, we are very excited to bring you the premiere of the new song by Richmond, Virginia-based pop punkers Dead Format! The song is called “Pendulum” and is off their upcoming debut album Forget What I Said. Speaking about the upcoming album lead vocalist Austin Auandee said,



"In all honesty and simplicity, we're just a bunch of dudes that wanted to get together and write a certain kind of music that we love, or express ourselves in a way that reflects the things we love and grew up on. I suppose it's selfish in a way to say it was self-fulfilling, but we genuinely all love and care for one another and so to be able to do that together was the greatest gift. If it happens to reach, or resonate with anyone, that was and is just the cherry on top, an even greater gift."

“Pendulum” will hit streaming services on July 25 and Forget What I Said will be out everywhere on August 15 via Say-10 Records. Listen to “Pendulum” below!