Scowl and Sunami announce co-headlining tour (US and Ontario)

by Tours

Scowl and Sunami have announced tour dates for the US and Ontario. Midrift, Nuovo Testamento, One Step Closer, and Big Boy will be joning them on select dates. Whispers will be joining them on all dates. The tour kicks off on October 16 in Mesa, Arizona and wraps up on November 12 in Nashville, Tennessee. Scowl released their album Are We All Angels earlier this year. Sunami released their Coast to Coast split EP with Pain of Truth earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Oct 16The NileMesa, AZw/Whispers
Oct 21SOMA San DiegoSan Diego, CAw/Whispers, Midrift
Oct 22Hollywood PalladiumLos Angles, CAw/Whispers, Midrift, Big Boy, Nuovo Testamento
Oct 24Gothic TheaterDenver, COw/Whispers, Nuovo Testamento
Oct 26Granada TheaterDallas, TXw/Whispers, Nuovo Testamento
Oct 27MohawkAustin, TXw/Whispers, Nuovo Testamento
Oct 28White Oak Music HallHouston, TXw/Whispers, Nuovo Testamento
Oct 30The UndergroundCharlotte, NCw/Whispers, Nuovo Testamento
Oct 31SoundstageBaltimore, MDw/Whispers, Nuovo Testamento
Nov 01Arrow at Archer Music HallAllentown, PAw/Whispers, Nuovo Testamento
Nov 02The NationalRichmond, VAw/Whispers, Nuovo Testamento
Nov 04RoyaleBoston, MAw/Whispers, One Step Closer
Nov 06Union TransferPhiladelphia, PAw/Whispers, One Step Closer
Nov 07Knockdown CenterNew York City, NYw/Whispers, One Step Closer
Nov 08Annabel’sToronto, ONw/Whispers, One Step Closer
Nov 09The MajesticDetroit, MIw/Whispers, One Step Closer
Nov 12The MillNashville, TNw/Whispers, One Step Closer