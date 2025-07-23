Scowl and Sunami have announced tour dates for the US and Ontario. Midrift, Nuovo Testamento, One Step Closer, and Big Boy will be joning them on select dates. Whispers will be joining them on all dates. The tour kicks off on October 16 in Mesa, Arizona and wraps up on November 12 in Nashville, Tennessee. Scowl released their album Are We All Angels earlier this year. Sunami released their Coast to Coast split EP with Pain of Truth earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Oct 16
|The Nile
|Mesa, AZ
|w/Whispers
|Oct 21
|SOMA San Diego
|San Diego, CA
|w/Whispers, Midrift
|Oct 22
|Hollywood Palladium
|Los Angles, CA
|w/Whispers, Midrift, Big Boy, Nuovo Testamento
|Oct 24
|Gothic Theater
|Denver, CO
|w/Whispers, Nuovo Testamento
|Oct 26
|Granada Theater
|Dallas, TX
|w/Whispers, Nuovo Testamento
|Oct 27
|Mohawk
|Austin, TX
|w/Whispers, Nuovo Testamento
|Oct 28
|White Oak Music Hall
|Houston, TX
|w/Whispers, Nuovo Testamento
|Oct 30
|The Underground
|Charlotte, NC
|w/Whispers, Nuovo Testamento
|Oct 31
|Soundstage
|Baltimore, MD
|w/Whispers, Nuovo Testamento
|Nov 01
|Arrow at Archer Music Hall
|Allentown, PA
|w/Whispers, Nuovo Testamento
|Nov 02
|The National
|Richmond, VA
|w/Whispers, Nuovo Testamento
|Nov 04
|Royale
|Boston, MA
|w/Whispers, One Step Closer
|Nov 06
|Union Transfer
|Philadelphia, PA
|w/Whispers, One Step Closer
|Nov 07
|Knockdown Center
|New York City, NY
|w/Whispers, One Step Closer
|Nov 08
|Annabel’s
|Toronto, ON
|w/Whispers, One Step Closer
|Nov 09
|The Majestic
|Detroit, MI
|w/Whispers, One Step Closer
|Nov 12
|The Mill
|Nashville, TN
|w/Whispers, One Step Closer