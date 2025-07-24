Not Dead Yet Toronto has announced details for their inaugural Town of Hardcore festival. Gorilla Biscuits, Cold World, SPEED, Buried Alive, Bad Beat, Spite House, Combust, Wild Side, Miil-Spec, Start Today, Fatal Realm, BFD, The Final Agony, Mile End, Terminator, Pluto’s Kiss, Wrought, 100% Pure, and Mace will be playing the festival. Town of Hardcore will take place on October 24-25 at Lithuanian House in Toronto, Ontario. Tickets go on sale on July 24 and $2 from each ticket will be donated to Toronto Indigenous Harm Reduction.
