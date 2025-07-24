by Em Moore
PUP have recorded a Tiny Desk Concert with NPR. The band played five songs: “Morbid Stuff” and “Kids” from their 2019 album Morbid Stuff, “Robot Writes a Love Song” from 2022’s THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND, and “Hallways” and “Hunger For Death” from their recently released album Who Will Look After The Dogs?. PUP will be touring Australia and New Zealand in August, touring the US with Jeff Rosenstock in September, and touring Canada with Snotty Nose Rez Kids starting in November. Check out the video below.