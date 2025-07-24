Bonnie Trash announce tour dates (UK and Germany)

by Em Moore
Bonnie Trash have announced tour dates for this fall. They will be playing across the UK and will have one show in Germany. The trek will begin on September 16 in London and will wrap up on September 27 in Preston. Bonnie Trash released their album Mourning You in January and we spoke to Emmalia and Sarafina Bortolon-Vettor about the album earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Sep 16
|The Grace
|London, UK
|TBA
|Germany
|TBA
|Sep 24
|Sidney and Matilda
|Sheffield, UK
|Sep 25
|Kazimier Stockroom
|Liverpool, UK
|Sep 26
|Hyde Park Book Club
|Leeds, UK
|Sep 27
|The Ferret
|Preston, UK