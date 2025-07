Bonnie Trash announce tour dates (UK and Germany)

3 hours ago by Em Moore

Bonnie Trash have announced tour dates for this fall. They will be playing across the UK and will have one show in Germany. The trek will begin on September 16 in London and will wrap up on September 27 in Preston. Bonnie Trash released their album Mourning You in January and we spoke to Emmalia and Sarafina Bortolon-Vettor about the album earlier this year. Check out the dates below.