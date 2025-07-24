Bonnie Trash announce tour dates (UK and Germany)

Bonnie Trash
by

Bonnie Trash have announced tour dates for this fall. They will be playing across the UK and will have one show in Germany. The trek will begin on September 16 in London and will wrap up on September 27 in Preston. Bonnie Trash released their album Mourning You in January and we spoke to Emmalia and Sarafina Bortolon-Vettor about the album earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Sep 16The GraceLondon, UK
TBAGermanyTBA
Sep 24Sidney and MatildaSheffield, UK
Sep 25Kazimier StockroomLiverpool, UK
Sep 26Hyde Park Book ClubLeeds, UK
Sep 27The FerretPreston, UK