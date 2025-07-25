1876 have announced a run of Canadian shows for August. They will be playing three dates in Ontario and Quebec including a performance at the International First Peoples Festival in Montreal. 1876 will be touring the US West Coast with Subhumans starting in October and released their EP Pow Wow Punk Rock III in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Aug 07
|Toronto, ON
|The Garrison (with Animal Warfare Act)
|Aug 08
|Montreal, QC
|Presence Autochtone International First Peoples Festival (on the Quebecor Stage)
|Aug 09
|Quebec City, QC
|L’anti Bar & Spectacles