Sweet Gloom have released a new song. It is called “Loudmouths” and was recorded during the sessions for their debut album Reverie which was released in 2023 via Asian Man Records. Sweet Gloom will be supporting Streetlight Manifesto on their show tonight in San Francisco, California at the Regency Ballroom along with their July 26 show in Portland, Oregon and their July 27 show in Seattle, Washington. The band will also be playing FEST in Gainesville, Florida in October. Check out the song below.