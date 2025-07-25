Splitjaw to release new EP, share “Vigilance”

Splitjaw have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Truth and Reconciliation and will be out on August 7. The EP features four tracks and the first single, “Vigilance”, is available digitally now. The record was recorded by Marco Obaya and was mixed and mastered by Aki McCullough and James Goldman at Nu House Studios. Splitjaw released their debut EP Dread’s Comforting Embrace in 2024. Check out the song and tracklist below.