Kristina Sarhadi awarded $1.9 million judgement against Justin Sane via default

Yesterday, Kristina Sarhadi, who filed a lawsuit against Justin Geever pka Justin Sane of Anti-Flag for claims involving sexual assault, was awarded a $1.9 million judgment against the singer via default. The court awarded actual damages of $1,170,000 with an additional $750,000 in punitive damages. A default judgment is where a plaintiff wins a lawsuit because a defendant never files an answer to the initial complaint.

While a default judgment allows a plaintiff to enforce the judgment against a defendant in the same way as judgment rendered after trial, it can also forecast trouble ahead for the plaintiff. Often, but not always, when a Defendant allows a default to be filed it is because the Defendant is judgment proof (has no money), plans to file for bankruptcy, or is inaccessible. During earlier pleadings, Sarhadi expressed concern that Geever might flee to Ireland, where he is a dual citizen.

If any more info develops, we will keep you updated.