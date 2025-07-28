Jetsam have announced tour dates for Ontario and Quebec. These shows will take place in August and will kick off on August 8 in Montreal, Quebec. The tour will wrap up on August 24 in Ottawa, Ontario. Jetsam released their split with Gummo, Assimilation is Death, in 2023 and released their debut EP Powerviolence is for Lovers in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|Aug 08
|Montreal, QC
|Turbo Haus
|w/Saton, Guhn Twei, Bien-Etre
|Aug 09
|Sayabec, QC
|Gare patrimoniale
|w/Mere Mere
|Aug 14
|Kitchener, ON
|The Union
|w/Saton, Underwater Basket Weaving, Blood Wraith, Zuzu Bailey
|Aug 15
|Brantford, ON
|Slings and Arrows
|w/Body Minus Head, Scuzz, Dregs
|Aug 16
|Hamilton, ON
|FARSIDE B-SIDE
|w/Kastrado, Emma Goldman, One More Lane
|Aug 21
|Riviere Trois Pistoles, QC
|Le collectif le Recif
|w/Brue
|Aug 22
|Quebec City, QC
|Le Pantoum
|w/Mid Divers, Emma Goldman, Brue, Plus!
|Aug 23
|Trois Rivieres, QC
|Cafe - Bar Zenob
|w/Loonies, Brue
|Aug 24
|Ottawa, ON
|Live! On Elgin
|w/Emma Goldman, Thishellwithyou.