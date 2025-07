Tours 1 hour ago by Em Moore

Jetsam have announced tour dates for Ontario and Quebec. These shows will take place in August and will kick off on August 8 in Montreal, Quebec. The tour will wrap up on August 24 in Ottawa, Ontario. Jetsam released their split with Gummo, Assimilation is Death, in 2023 and released their debut EP Powerviolence is for Lovers in 2022. Check out the dates below.