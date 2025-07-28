Jetsam announce Ontario and Quebec tour

Jetsam have announced tour dates for Ontario and Quebec. These shows will take place in August and will kick off on August 8 in Montreal, Quebec. The tour will wrap up on August 24 in Ottawa, Ontario. Jetsam released their split with Gummo, Assimilation is Death, in 2023 and released their debut EP Powerviolence is for Lovers in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
Aug 08Montreal, QCTurbo Hausw/Saton, Guhn Twei, Bien-Etre
Aug 09Sayabec, QCGare patrimonialew/Mere Mere
Aug 14Kitchener, ONThe Unionw/Saton, Underwater Basket Weaving, Blood Wraith, Zuzu Bailey
Aug 15Brantford, ONSlings and Arrowsw/Body Minus Head, Scuzz, Dregs
Aug 16Hamilton, ONFARSIDE B-SIDEw/Kastrado, Emma Goldman, One More Lane
Aug 21Riviere Trois Pistoles, QCLe collectif le Recifw/Brue
Aug 22Quebec City, QCLe Pantoumw/Mid Divers, Emma Goldman, Brue, Plus!
Aug 23Trois Rivieres, QCCafe - Bar Zenobw/Loonies, Brue
Aug 24Ottawa, ONLive! On Elginw/Emma Goldman, Thishellwithyou.