Viagra Boys have announced the openers for their upcoming fall North American tour. The Black Lips, Bodega, Die Spitz, and Shiv and The Carvers will be joining them on select dates. Viagra Boys released their album viagr aboys earlier this year. Check out the updated dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Sep 10
|Malkin Bowl
|Vancouver, BC
|w/Die Spitz
|Sep 11
|Malkin Bowl
|Vancouver, BC
|w/Die Spitz
|Sep 12
|Showbox SoDo
|Seattle, WA
|w/Die Spitz
|Sep 13
|Showbox SoDo
|Seattle, WA
|w/Die Spitz
|Sep 14
|McMenamins Grand Lodge
|Portland, OR
|w/Die Spitz
|Sep 17
|Palace Theatre
|St. Paul, MN
|w/Die Spitz
|Sep 18
|Fairgrounds at Salt Shed
|Chicago, IL
|w/Die Spitz
|Sep 19
|Royal Oak Music Theatre
|Royal Oak, MI
|Sep 20
|History
|Toronto, ON
|w/Shiv and The Carvers
|Sep 22
|MTELUS
|Montreal, QC
|w/Bodega
|Sep 23
|Roadrunner
|Boston, MA
|w/Die Spitz
|Sep 25
|Great Hall at Avant Gardner
|Brooklyn, NY
|w/Die Spitz
|Sep 26
|The Anthem
|Washington, DC
|w/Die Spitz
|Sep 27
|Franklin Music Hall
|Philadelphia, PA
|w/Die Spitz
|Oct 21
|The Sound
|Del Mar, CA
|w/The Black Lips
|Oct 23
|Fox Theater
|Oakland, CA
|w/The Black Lips
|Oct 24
|Shrine Expo Hall
|Los Angeles, CA
|w/The Black Lips
|Oct 25
|The Van Buren
|Phoenix, AZ
|w/The Black Lips
|Oct 27
|The Union Event Center
|Salt Lake City, UT
|w/The Black Lips
|Oct 28
|Mission Ballroom
|Denver, CO
|w/The Black Lips
|Oct 30
|The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
|Houston, TX
|w/The Black Lips
|Oct 31
|Levitation: Halloween Freakend
|Austin, TX
|Nov 01
|House of Blues
|Dallas, TX
|w/The Black Lips
|Nov 03
|The Ritz
|Raleigh, NC
|w/The Black Lips
|Nov 04
|The Orange Peel
|Asheville, NC
|w/The Black Lips
|Nov 06
|The Pageant
|St. Louis, MO
|w/The Black Lips
|Nov 07
|Marathon Music Works
|Nashville, TN
|w/The Black Lips
|Nov 08
|The Eastern
|Atlanta, GA
|w/The Black Lips