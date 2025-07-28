Die Spitz, Black Lips, Shiv and the Carvers, Bodega added to Viagra Boys North American tour

Viagra Boys
by Tours

Viagra Boys have announced the openers for their upcoming fall North American tour. The Black Lips, Bodega, Die Spitz, and Shiv and The Carvers will be joining them on select dates. Viagra Boys released their album viagr aboys earlier this year. Check out the updated dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Sep 10Malkin BowlVancouver, BCw/Die Spitz
Sep 11Malkin BowlVancouver, BCw/Die Spitz
Sep 12Showbox SoDoSeattle, WAw/Die Spitz
Sep 13Showbox SoDoSeattle, WAw/Die Spitz
Sep 14McMenamins Grand LodgePortland, ORw/Die Spitz
Sep 17Palace TheatreSt. Paul, MNw/Die Spitz
Sep 18Fairgrounds at Salt ShedChicago, ILw/Die Spitz
Sep 19Royal Oak Music TheatreRoyal Oak, MI
Sep 20HistoryToronto, ONw/Shiv and The Carvers
Sep 22MTELUSMontreal, QCw/Bodega
Sep 23RoadrunnerBoston, MAw/Die Spitz
Sep 25Great Hall at Avant GardnerBrooklyn, NYw/Die Spitz
Sep 26The AnthemWashington, DCw/Die Spitz
Sep 27Franklin Music HallPhiladelphia, PAw/Die Spitz
Oct 21The SoundDel Mar, CAw/The Black Lips
Oct 23Fox TheaterOakland, CAw/The Black Lips
Oct 24Shrine Expo HallLos Angeles, CAw/The Black Lips
Oct 25The Van BurenPhoenix, AZw/The Black Lips
Oct 27The Union Event CenterSalt Lake City, UTw/The Black Lips
Oct 28Mission BallroomDenver, COw/The Black Lips
Oct 30The Lawn at White Oak Music HallHouston, TXw/The Black Lips
Oct 31Levitation: Halloween FreakendAustin, TX
Nov 01House of BluesDallas, TXw/The Black Lips
Nov 03The RitzRaleigh, NCw/The Black Lips
Nov 04The Orange PeelAsheville, NCw/The Black Lips
Nov 06The PageantSt. Louis, MOw/The Black Lips
Nov 07Marathon Music WorksNashville, TNw/The Black Lips
Nov 08The EasternAtlanta, GAw/The Black Lips