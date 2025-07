3 hours ago by Em Moore

Montreal-based No Joy, the project of Jasamine White-Gluz, has released a video for their new song “My Crud Princess”. The video was created by Maxwell Zikakis, who also shot the footage for the video along with Jasamine White-Gluz. The song is off their upcoming album Bugland which will be out on August 8 via Hand Drawn Dracula and Sonic Cathedral. No Joy released Ghost Blonde in 2022. Check out the video below.