Off With Their Heads have announced US tour dates to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their album In Desolation. s.m.u.g. will be joining them on all dates with The Copyrights, Toys That Kill, and F.Y.P joining them on select dates. Off With Their Heads will be touring the US in October on their Halloween tour. Check out the dates below.