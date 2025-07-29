Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Off With Their Heads have announced US tour dates to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their album In Desolation. s.m.u.g. will be joining them on all dates with The Copyrights, Toys That Kill, and F.Y.P joining them on select dates. Off With Their Heads will be touring the US in October on their Halloween tour. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Nov 01
|Heavy Anchor
|St. Louis
|w/The Copyrights, s.m.u.g.
|Nov 02
|The Shop
|Kansas City
|w/The Copyrights, s.m.u.g.
|Nov 04
|Mass Movement Community Arts
|Tulsa
|w/The Copyrights, s.m.u.g.
|Nov 05
|Resonant Head
|Oklahoma City
|w/The Copyrights, s.m.u.g.
|Nov 06
|Double Wide
|Dallas
|w/The Copyrights, s.m.u.g.
|Nov 07
|Far Out Lounge
|Austin
|w/The Copyrights, s.m.u.g.
|Nov 08
|Rah Rah Room
|San Antonio
|w/The Copyrights, s.m.u.g.
|Nov 12
|Yucca Tap Room
|Phoenix
|w/s.m.u.g.
|Nov 13
|The Usual Place
|Las Vegas
|w/s.m.u.g.
|Nov 14
|The Sardine
|San Pedro
|w/s.m.u.g., Toys That Kill, F.Y.P
|Nov 15
|Soda Bar
|San Diego
|w/s.m.u.g., Toys That Kill, F.Y.P
|Nov 16
|Bamboo Club
|Long Beach
|w/s.m.u.g., Toys That Kill, F.Y.P
|Nov 18
|Bottom of the Hill
|San Francisco
|w/s.m.u.g., Toys That Kill, F.Y.P
|Nov 19
|Cafe Colonial
|Sacramento
|w/s.m.u.g., Toys That Kill, F.Y.P
|Nov 20
|Naked Lounge
|Chico
|w/s.m.u.g., Toys That Kill, F.Y.P
|Nov 21
|John Henry’s
|Eugene
|w/s.m.u.g., Toys That Kill, F.Y.P
|Nov 22
|Dante’s
|Portland
|w/s.m.u.g., Toys That Kill, F.Y.P
|Nov 23
|El Corazon
|Seattle
|w/s.m.u.g., Toys That Kill, F.Y.P