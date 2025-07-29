Off With Their Heads announce ‘In Desolation’ 15th anniversary tour (US)

Off With Their Heads have announced US tour dates to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their album In Desolation. s.m.u.g. will be joining them on all dates with The Copyrights, Toys That Kill, and F.Y.P joining them on select dates. Off With Their Heads will be touring the US in October on their Halloween tour. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Nov 01Heavy AnchorSt. Louisw/The Copyrights, s.m.u.g.
Nov 02The ShopKansas Cityw/The Copyrights, s.m.u.g.
Nov 04Mass Movement Community ArtsTulsaw/The Copyrights, s.m.u.g.
Nov 05Resonant HeadOklahoma Cityw/The Copyrights, s.m.u.g.
Nov 06Double WideDallasw/The Copyrights, s.m.u.g.
Nov 07Far Out LoungeAustinw/The Copyrights, s.m.u.g.
Nov 08Rah Rah RoomSan Antoniow/The Copyrights, s.m.u.g.
Nov 12Yucca Tap RoomPhoenixw/s.m.u.g.
Nov 13The Usual PlaceLas Vegasw/s.m.u.g.
Nov 14The SardineSan Pedrow/s.m.u.g., Toys That Kill, F.Y.P
Nov 15Soda BarSan Diegow/s.m.u.g., Toys That Kill, F.Y.P
Nov 16Bamboo ClubLong Beachw/s.m.u.g., Toys That Kill, F.Y.P
Nov 18Bottom of the HillSan Franciscow/s.m.u.g., Toys That Kill, F.Y.P
Nov 19Cafe ColonialSacramentow/s.m.u.g., Toys That Kill, F.Y.P
Nov 20Naked LoungeChicow/s.m.u.g., Toys That Kill, F.Y.P
Nov 21John Henry’sEugenew/s.m.u.g., Toys That Kill, F.Y.P
Nov 22Dante’sPortlandw/s.m.u.g., Toys That Kill, F.Y.P
Nov 23El CorazonSeattlew/s.m.u.g., Toys That Kill, F.Y.P