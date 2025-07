2 hours ago by Em Moore

Montreal-based punk rockers Thee Soreheads have announced that they will be releasing their debut EP. It is called I’m Not Your Fucking Sex Doll and will be out on November 7 via Outhouse Records. The band has also released their lead single called “Ratlike”. Thee Soreheads released their demo tape Thee Wee Demos earlier this year. Check out the song below.