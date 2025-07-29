Roddy Bottum to release memoir

Roddy Bottum of Faith No More and Man on Man has announced that he will be releasing a memoir. It is called The Royal We and will be out on November 4 via Akashic Books. A description of the book reads in part,



"THE ROYAL WE is a poetic survey of a time set in a magical city that once was and is no more. It is a memoir written by Roddy Bottum, a musician and artist, that documents through prose his coming of age and out of the closet in 1980s San Francisco, a charged era of bicycle messengers, punk rock, street witches, wheatgrass, and rebellion. The book follows his travels from Los Angeles, growing up gay with no role models, to San Francisco, where he formed Faith No More and went on to tour the world relentlessly, surviving heroin addiction and the plight of AIDS, to become a queer icon."

Roddy Bottum will be doing a book tour around the US in November. You can see those dates below.