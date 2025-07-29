All At Once: “F You And All Your Friends”

We are thrilled to bring to you a brand new Punknews Exclusive premiere for Monterrey, Mexico pop-punk band All At Once. The emerging pop-punk band is dropping their latest music video titled "F You And All Your Friends" here today, see below to check it out. You can also see below to check out a quote from vocalist Adrian Garth on the single.
“When making this video, we had in mind how the song feels very genuine about the feelings we have. We wanted to represent all of us in everything we support, in different areas of our life. Bands, brands, teams we like and support and that shaped us into who we are today. All the while expressing ourselves & playing in a room that combines where all three of us grew up.” – Adrian Garth, Vocals