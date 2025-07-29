Snooper to release new album, share “Worldwide” video

Snooper have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Worldwide and will be out on October 3 via Third Man Records. The band has also released a video for the title track which was co-directed by Adam Alonzo and Blair Tramel. Snooper will be joining The Hives on their upcoming North American tour and released their album Super Snooper in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.