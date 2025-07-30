Fime to release new album, share “Soft Science” video

Fime have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Just Can’t Win and will be out on September 5. The album features 11 tracks including their previously released single “Better Half Of A Dollar”. The band has also released a video for their new song “Soft Science”. Fime released their album Sweeter Memory in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Just Can’t Win Tracklist

ABV

Better Half Of A Dollar

Bouquet Baby

The Stars

Soft Science

Burning The Candle

Pretender

Hannah

When We’re All Asleep

Friends In Town

Charm By Coincidence