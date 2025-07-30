Fime to release new album, share “Soft Science” video

by Em Moore
Fime have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Just Can’t Win and will be out on September 5. The album features 11 tracks including their previously released single “Better Half Of A Dollar”. The band has also released a video for their new song “Soft Science”. Fime released their album Sweeter Memory in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Just Can’t Win Tracklist
ABV
Better Half Of A Dollar
Bouquet Baby
The Stars
Soft Science
Burning The Candle
Pretender
Hannah
When We’re All Asleep
Friends In Town
Charm By Coincidence