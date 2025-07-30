Devon Kay and the Solutions have announced US tour dates for this fall. They will be touring down to FEST in Gainesville, Florida, along with Tiny Stills, Suzie True, and Royal Dog. Tickets for the tour will go on sale on August 1. Devon Kay and the Solutions released their video game covers EP & Knuckles in 2024 and released their EP Fine: A Ska EP in 2023. Check out the dates below.