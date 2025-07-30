Check out the new track by Her Head's on Fire!

You can pick up the new record right here and you can hear the new tune below, right now! Today, we are psyched to debut the new song by Her head's on Fire!

You see, the bay area's Sell the Heart records has a new comp coming out. Each song from the comp will be featured as a stand alone single on digital streaming platforms, but it will also be compiled as a single-sided 12-inch Vinyl EP that will feature a custom etching on the B-side of the vinyl. The's called A 7 step guide to happiness.

. The lead-off single is the song "Bound" from Her Head's On Fire, with a new song from the comp being released every two weeks leading up to the full release.

The tune kciks off with a big, broad, melodic strike before increasing the rumble in an interesting cross between Chicago area noise-punk and early '00s org-core. For all the song's meldoy, it has a surprising amount of sonic violence.