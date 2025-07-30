Wifey to release debut album, share "Hundred More Cheyennes”

Wifey have announced that they will be releasing their debut full-length album. It is called Wifey Material and will be out on September 26. The album features fourteen tracks, including “DiMaggio”, “Mary Ann Leaves The Band”, “Playing Dead”, “Candysauce”, and “Ocean Imagery” which were released on their 2024 debut EP Just A Tease. The band has released their new song “Hundred More Cheyennes” along with the announcement. Check out the song and tracklist below.