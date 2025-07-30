Summer Soiree 8 with the Dwarves and Schoolly-D is SOLD OUT!

Tomorrow, we are throwing the event of the season- SUMMER SOIREE 8 with rock legends The Dwarves and Hip Hop icon Schoolly-d! …and it is now SOLD OUT! See you tomorrow at 7pm sharp!

The shindig is Thursday, July 31 at Philamoca in Philly! And this year is a real worlds collide slammer!!! Headlining the show are rock legends The Dwarves! The Dwarves are putting out a new release on Record Store Day- Sunshine Lollipops & Rainbows and for the soiree, the band will be playing a special set celebrating that record plus HITS and HITS and HITS and HITS!!!

But that's not all! The Dwarves will have special editions of all of their records for sale at the gig that you can only get at the gig. And ALSO, the band will have a live 8-inch EP that you can only get at this gig. Once they are gone, they are gone!

Also, there will be EXCLUSIVE VERSIONS of every Dwarves album that you can only get at the show! Each show exclusive version is limited to 20 copies, includes a tour only poster, and an exclusive sticker! (You can see those below).

But ALSO… Hip Hop legend, the original gangsta rapper Schoolly-D is co-headlining the show!!! It's been a while since Schoolly has played Philly, his hometown, so he is coming to wreck the place! And, Schoolly also has a new album out… and of course he will be kicking the hits at the show- "PSK (What does it me)", "Gucci Time," "Gangster Boogie," and more!!!

PLUS! Pink Soap, the new band that has members of Vixen77, will be tearing up with their Riot Grrrl / Grunge attack! AND, they will be releasing their debut tape!

PLUS! Lips of Kohl, the new death rock band that has members of The End A.D. and The Droogettes, will be getting spooky. AND, they will ALSO be releasing their debut tape at the show!!!

PLUS! Philly punk champions The Noid are coming to bash it up!

PLUS! We will be giving away goodie bags and there's a whole lot more in store! This WILL be the event of the season, we assure you!

That's Thursday, July 31 at Philamoca in Philly! Doors are at 7pm and the show starts at 7:20pm on the nose! This show is NOT on punk time!

Check the facebook event here!

And as always, all Punknews events are all ages, so come on dowwwwn!!!!! This will RULE!!!

Also, this show is somewhat of a bigger scale, so check out our awesome sponsors!!!!