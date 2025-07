5 hours ago by Em Moore

Shiv and the Carvers have released a video for their song “I Want It All”. The video was directed, shot, and edited by Danny Alexander. The song is off their EP Tell Me You Love Me Again which was released earlier this year and spoke with Shiv and Nicole about it in March. Shiv and the Carvers will be playing Purple City Music Festival in September in Edmonton and will be opening for Viagra Boys at their Toronto show on September 20. Check out the video below.