Posted by 3 hours ago

Bad Cop/Bad Cop have released a lyric video for their new song “I4NI”. The video was edited by Bob Whitehill. The song is off their upcoming album Lighten Up which will be out on September 17 via Fat Wreck Chords. Bad Cop/Bad Cop will be touring the US with Iron Roses starting in September. Check out the video below.