Cheap Perfume to release new album, share “Down To Riot”

Cheap Perfume
by

Colorado-based punk rockers Cheap Perfume have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Don’t Care. Didn’t Ask. and will be out on October 3 via Snappy Little Numbers. The band has also released a new song called “Down To Riot”. Cheap Perfume released their album Burn It Down in 2019. Check out the song and tracklist below.

Don’t Care. Didn’t Ask. Tracklist

Probably It’s Capitalism

Start Shit

Dead If I Do

Anytown, USA

Woke Mind Virus

No Men

Okay Party

Blood On Your Hands

Desert

Down To Riot

I Get Wet