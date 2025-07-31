Cheap Perfume to release new album, share “Down To Riot”

by Em Moore
Colorado-based punk rockers Cheap Perfume have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Don’t Care. Didn’t Ask. and will be out on October 3 via Snappy Little Numbers. The band has also released a new song called “Down To Riot”. Cheap Perfume released their album Burn It Down in 2019. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Don’t Care. Didn’t Ask. Tracklist
Probably It’s Capitalism
Start Shit
Dead If I Do
Anytown, USA
Woke Mind Virus
No Men
Okay Party
Blood On Your Hands
Desert
Down To Riot
I Get Wet