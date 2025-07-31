Chase Petra release “We Were Friends” video

Chase Petra have released a video for their new song “We Were Friends”. The video was filmed by Jake Allyn and was edited by Hunter Allen. The song is available digitally now and will be available on vinyl (along with a previously unreleased track called “Famous”) via Wax Bodega. Physical copies are set to ship in October. Chase Petra released their album Lullabies for Dogs earlier this year. The band will be touring the UK starting next month and will be touring the US in the fall. Check out the video below.