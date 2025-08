, Posted by 7 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Cock Sparrer have announced their final Los Angeles show. Dillinger Four, Home Front, and Castillo will be joining them. The show will take place at Hollywood Palladium on November 22. In the show announcement post on Instagram, the band said that “this will be one of the last US dates for the boys from England”. Check out the poster below.