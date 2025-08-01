On July 30, Bilmuri played at History in Toronto, Ontario. John Harvie opened the show. Bilmuri are currently touring North America . Our photographer Stephen McGill was there to capture all the action. Check out his photos below!

No script? Click here to view the photos.

About the Photographer

Stephen McGill has probably seen that band. Over 10 years as a live music photographer and over thousands of shows he's made a habit of trying to find the new and exciting, the confrontational, and the interesting. You can find more of his work at https://www.flickr.com/photos/smcgillphotography.