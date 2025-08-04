Oranje to release new album, share new song “Styrofoam”

Calgary-based math rockers Oranje have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called In Irons and will be out on October 17. The album features nine new tracks, including their previously released song “Body”. Along with the announcement, the band has released a new song called “Styrofoam” which features guest vocals from writer and artist Sophia Truscott. Oranje released Pure Sport in 2023. Check out the song and tracklist below.