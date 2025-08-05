The Jesus Lizard cancel all fall tour dates

The Jesus Lizard have cancelled their upcoming fall tour dates for New Zealand, Australia, Japan, and America. The band released a statement on Instagram that reads,



”The Jesus Lizard regret to announce the cancellation of their scheduled October 2025 dates in New Zealand, Australia and Japan, as well as their November 2025 dates in the United States. Upon the advice of medical professionals following a serious health incident affecting one of the band members, it is considered necessary as a precautionary measure.

The band would like to convey their apologies to disappointed fans and emphasize that the affected member’s prognosis is excellent. Your understanding and support are very much appreciated as always.

As we cannot currently project replacement dates, refunds will be available at point of purchase.”