Algernon Cadwallader to release new album, share “Hawk” video

Algernon Cadwallader
by

Algernon Cadwallader have announced that they will be releasing their first new album in 14 years. It is called Trying Not to Have a Thought and will be out on September 12 via Saddle Creek Records. The band has released a video for their new song “Hawk” which was directed by Darby Irrgang and Ricky Christian. Algernon Cadwallader will be touring North America this fall and winter and released their album Parrot Flies in 2011. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.

Trying Not To Have A Thought Tracklist

Hawk

Shameless Faces (Even The Guy Who Made The Thing Was A Piece of Shit)

What’s Mine

noitanitscarcorP

Koyaanisqatsi

Trying Not To Have A Thought

You’ve Always Been Here

Revelation 420

Million Dollars

Attn MOVE

World Of Difference

DateCityVenue
Nov 06Portland, ORHawthorne Theatre
Nov 07Vancouver, BCRickshaw Theatre
Nov 08Seattle, WASubstation
Nov 10San Francisco, CAGreat American Music Hall
Nov 11West Hollywood, CAThe Roxy Theatre
Nov 13Anaheim, CAChain Reaction
Nov 14Mesa, AZThe Rosetta Room
Nov 15Santa Fe, NMTumbleroot Distillery
Nov 16Denver, COMarquis Theater
Nov 17Wichita, KSWAVE
Nov 20Austin, TX29th St Ballroom
Nov 21Denton, TXRubber Gloves
Nov 22Oklahoma City, OKResonant Head
Nov 24Omaha, NESlowdown
Nov 25Minneapolis, MN7th St Entry
Nov 26Chicago, ILThalia Hall
Nov 28Ferndale, MIThe Loving Touch
Nov 29Toronto, ONHard Luck
Nov 30Montreal, QCBar le “Ritz” PDB
Dec 01South Burlington, VTHigher Ground
Dec 02Portland, MESPACE Gallery
Dec 04New York, NYRacket
Dec 05Allentown, PAArrow at Archer Music Hall
Dec 06Columbus, OHAce of Cups
Dec 07Nashville, TNDRKMTTR
Dec 08Atlanta, GAAisle 5
Dec 09Gainesville, FLHeartwood Soundstage
Dec 11Durham, NCMotorco Music Hall
Dec 12Washington, DCThe Atlantis
Dec 13Philadelphia, PAUnion Transfer
Dec 14Hamden, CTSpace Ballroom
Dec 15Cambridge, MAThe Sinclair