Algernon Cadwallader to release new album, share “Hawk” video

Algernon Cadwallader have announced that they will be releasing their first new album in 14 years. It is called Trying Not to Have a Thought and will be out on September 12 via Saddle Creek Records. The band has released a video for their new song “Hawk” which was directed by Darby Irrgang and Ricky Christian. Algernon Cadwallader will be touring North America this fall and winter and released their album Parrot Flies in 2011. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.