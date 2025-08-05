Algernon Cadwallader to release new album, share “Hawk” video

Algernon Cadwallader have announced that they will be releasing their first new album in 14 years. It is called Trying Not to Have a Thought and will be out on September 12 via Saddle Creek Records. The band has released a video for their new song “Hawk” which was directed by Darby Irrgang and Ricky Christian. Algernon Cadwallader will be touring North America this fall and winter and released their album Parrot Flies in 2011. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.
Trying Not To Have A Thought Tracklist
Hawk
Shameless Faces (Even The Guy Who Made The Thing Was A Piece of Shit)
What’s Mine
noitanitscarcorP
Koyaanisqatsi
Trying Not To Have A Thought
You’ve Always Been Here
Revelation 420
Million Dollars
Attn MOVE
World Of Difference
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Nov 06
|Portland, OR
|Hawthorne Theatre
|Nov 07
|Vancouver, BC
|Rickshaw Theatre
|Nov 08
|Seattle, WA
|Substation
|Nov 10
|San Francisco, CA
|Great American Music Hall
|Nov 11
|West Hollywood, CA
|The Roxy Theatre
|Nov 13
|Anaheim, CA
|Chain Reaction
|Nov 14
|Mesa, AZ
|The Rosetta Room
|Nov 15
|Santa Fe, NM
|Tumbleroot Distillery
|Nov 16
|Denver, CO
|Marquis Theater
|Nov 17
|Wichita, KS
|WAVE
|Nov 20
|Austin, TX
|29th St Ballroom
|Nov 21
|Denton, TX
|Rubber Gloves
|Nov 22
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Resonant Head
|Nov 24
|Omaha, NE
|Slowdown
|Nov 25
|Minneapolis, MN
|7th St Entry
|Nov 26
|Chicago, IL
|Thalia Hall
|Nov 28
|Ferndale, MI
|The Loving Touch
|Nov 29
|Toronto, ON
|Hard Luck
|Nov 30
|Montreal, QC
|Bar le “Ritz” PDB
|Dec 01
|South Burlington, VT
|Higher Ground
|Dec 02
|Portland, ME
|SPACE Gallery
|Dec 04
|New York, NY
|Racket
|Dec 05
|Allentown, PA
|Arrow at Archer Music Hall
|Dec 06
|Columbus, OH
|Ace of Cups
|Dec 07
|Nashville, TN
|DRKMTTR
|Dec 08
|Atlanta, GA
|Aisle 5
|Dec 09
|Gainesville, FL
|Heartwood Soundstage
|Dec 11
|Durham, NC
|Motorco Music Hall
|Dec 12
|Washington, DC
|The Atlantis
|Dec 13
|Philadelphia, PA
|Union Transfer
|Dec 14
|Hamden, CT
|Space Ballroom
|Dec 15
|Cambridge, MA
|The Sinclair