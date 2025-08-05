Spinal Tap perform "Stonehenge" with Elton John

Spinal Tap have a new movie and album coming out. The LP is titled The End Continues and the movie is titled Spinal Tap II: The End Continues.’ Both the film and album are set to be released on September 12, 2025. The 13-track album includes new original songs and classics with features from Elton John, Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. The band has released a clip of "stone Henge," performed with Sir Elton to promote both projects. You can check that out below.