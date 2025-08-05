Chainwhip's gear stolen

Some dickhead stole some of Chain Whip's gear. The band left some equipment in the green room at Lee's Palace in Toronto during their July 30 gig with The Chats. During that time, some creep walked off with two guitars, some pedals, and some other stuff. The band is offering a reward. You can see the info below.

UPDATE: The band's gear has been located. This news was announced in an Instagram post, which reads, "STOLEN GEAR HAS BEEN LOCATED!!! THANK YOU to everyone who offered help/donations/or to lend gear for the rest of the tour. Fuck gear thieves forever." You can also see that post below.